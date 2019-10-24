Bulls' Coby White: Solid NBA debut off bench
White scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt. 4-5 FT) while adding seven assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 126-125 loss to the Hornets.
The seventh overall pick in this year's draft led all Bulls in bench minutes while tying Thaddeus Young for the scoring lead among the team's second unit. White actually played more minutes than starting point guard Tomas Satoransky or holdover Kris Dunn, and if the rookie continues producing when he's on the court, it may not be long before White claims the starting job for himself.
