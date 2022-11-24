White racked up 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 victory over Milwaukee.

White has been struggling to see consistent minutes off the bench for the Bulls this season and has struggled to take advantage of the limited opportunities he's had, but such wasn't the case Wednesday as he posted his second-best scoring mark of the campaign while also draining a season-high four three-pointers. White needs to be more consistent off the bench to gain fantasy upside, however, because right now, the nature of his role and his struggles on a game-to-game basis make it hard for managers to roster him in most formats.