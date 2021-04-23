White compiled 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 108-91 win over the Hornets.

White has played effectively during Zach LaVine's (COVID-19 protocols) absence and had one of his best shooting nights of the season Thursday night. After a demotion to the bench in mid-March, White has responded well in his return to the starting five with solid multi-category contributions. White's production should remain high until LaVine's return, at which point he may face Tomas Satoransky as a roadblock into the first unit.