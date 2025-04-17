White posted 17 points (5-20 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 42 minutes in Wednesday's 109-90 loss to Miami in the Play-In Tournament.

White provided a lift to Chicago offensively in Wednesday's season finale, leading all Bulls in assists and threes made while finishing as one of three players with 15 or more points in the Play-In Tournament contest. White finished the season off strong on the offensive end of the floor, posting at least 15 points and four assists in six of his last seven games of the year.