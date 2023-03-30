White logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Lakers.

White logged the most minutes of any Chicago reserve in the loss, and he made the most of the opportunity with 17 points -- the third highest total on the team. The point guard added nine dimes to finish one assist short of his first double-double since December of 2020. White has been quite good for Chicago of late, averaging 14.9 points, 2.6 triples and 5.7 assists over his past seven games. He's playing enough minutes to justify a pickup for fantasy managers in need of three-pointers and dimes.