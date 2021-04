White will start Friday's contest against the Grizzlies, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

With Zach LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) and Tomas Satoransky (back) out, White will make his first start since March 12. As a starter this season, he's averaged 16.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 33.1 minutes.