White will start at point guard in Friday's preseason opener against the Rockets, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

The 20-year-old's only start during the 2019 campaign came in the final game before the season was suspended, and new coach Billy Donovan will begin the preseason with the guard in the starting five. Donovan said, "As a point guard, it's not gonna always be about how well he's playing, but how well is the group playing." White appeared in 65 games during his rookie season and averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 25.8 minutes.