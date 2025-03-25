White supplied a game-high 37 points (11-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 129-119 victory over the Nuggets.

The 25-year-old guard has been on fire of late, scoring at least 35 points in three straight games and topping 20 in all 12 contests the Bulls have played in March. White is averaging 29.8 points, 4.7 boards, 3.7 assists, 3.3 threes and 0.8 steals on the month while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor, but his usage seems likely to take a hit once Lonzo Ball (wrist) is cleared to return to the lineup.