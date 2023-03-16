White provided 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Kings.

White was one of the main beneficiaries of Alex Caruso (illness) taking the night off, as the North Carolina product remained in his bench role but still picked up his most minutes since the Bulls' final game of the first half Feb. 16. Even after his solid showing Wednesday, White has turned in meager averages of 8.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 23.1 minutes over nine appearances since the All-Star break. White is likely to see his minutes dip back into the teens or lower 20s if Caruso is back in action Friday versus the Timberwolves.