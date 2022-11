Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Friday that White is dealing with swelling in his thigh and has limited range of motion that has prevented him from practicing, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

While Donovan didn't give a timetable for White's return, he did mention that the fourth-year guard is improving. With White out, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic should continue to see extended minutes.