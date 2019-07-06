Bulls' Coby White: Strong debut in Vegas
White supplied 17 points (6-18 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during the Bulls' 96-76 win over the Lakers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.
The seventh overall pick got his summer league stint off to a strong start, even though he scuffled with his shot from distance. However, White was an impressive 6-for-11 from in front of the arc and turned in modest but solid numbers in several other categories. The Bulls will look to give White plenty of minutes in subsequent Las Vegas games while prepping him for a role of unknown degree in the coming season alongside capable point guard options Kris Dunn and Tomas Satoransky.
