White notched 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), a rebound and three assists across 22 minutes in Sunday's 116-102 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

White is gaining ground on opening the season as the Bulls' starting point guard over Ayo Dosumnu or Alex Caruso, though he continues to show he's at his best when playing as a scoring-first guard. White is averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in his first three preseason outings.