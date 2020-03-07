Bulls' Coby White: Strong in loss
White posted 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes during the Bulls' 108-102 Friday night loss to the Pacers.
White has now hit multiple threes in seven straight games while seeing an uptick in assists through the start of March. The Bulls have no true point guard seeing significant run outside of White (the 38 minutes marked a career-high) on the roster, so five to seven assists per night isn't an unreasonable projection as the fantasy season hits the homestretch.
