White finished Wednesday's 100-97 loss to the Wizards with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 29 minutes.

The fourth-year guard was the only Chicago bench player, and one of only three Bulls in total, to score in double digits on the night. That's been a rarity for White lately as he's only produced 10 or more points in three of the last 11 games, but he's at least remained effective from long distance, shooting 40.9 percent (18-for-44) from three-point range during that stretch despite averaging only 7.5 points a night.