White had eight points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and one steal in Saturday's win over Cleveland.

Back in the starting five with Zach LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined, White struggled to find his shot Saturday but provided fantasy managers with his highest assists total since Jan. 10. In two games since LaVine went out, White has racked up 16 assists in 66 total minutes.