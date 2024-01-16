White notched 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 109-91 loss to Cleveland.

White had a rough outing from the field, but the fact that he made seven free throws, as well as his contributions in peripheral stats, saved his fantasy stat line. White is a scoring machine and is going to put up solid scoring figures every time he steps on the court, though he's prone to have poor shooting percentages and can even go through slumps in terms of efficiency. He seems to have improved in that category this season, however, and he's shooting 45.9 percent from the field, as well as 42.2 percent from three, over his last 10 outings.