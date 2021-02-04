White scored 13 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks.

White struggled to get going offensively, as he was cold from both mid-range and beyond the arc. His shooting struggles are nothing new, as he's managed to shoot only 40.2 percent from the field this season, only made worse by the fact that he's shot 37.9 percent across his last 11 games. He's managed to offset that shortcoming to some degree by averaging 5.7 assists per game -- up exactly 3.0 from his rookie campaign -- while also shooting 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.