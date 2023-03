White closed with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 victory over the Nuggets.

White has failed to score in double figures in three straight games and is shooting just 35 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from deep during that stretch. He's always been a streaky shooter, but his opportunities continue to dwindle with recently-acquired Patrick Beverley now operating as the starting point guard.