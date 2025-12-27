White accumulated 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 109-102 victory over Philadelphia.

White was unable to get things going offensively, and he posted his second-worst scoring mark of the season after needing 12 shots to record 13 points. White has hit the 20-point mark in all but three appearances in 2025-26, so fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned for this subpar showing. He's averaging 18.8 points per game in December.