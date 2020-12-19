White recorded four points (1-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 105-103 preseason win over the Thunder.

White had an awful night with this shot, but his versatility still allowed him to offer value in peripheral stats -- he paced the team in rebounds while ending as the team's fourth-best passer with three dimes. White needs to shoot the ball better to reach his upside, but he has already proven he can score -- he averaged 13.2 points per game as a rookie and averaged 23.7 points per game over his final 11 games of the 2019-20 season.