Bulls' Coby White: Struggles with shot
White had 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and six rebounds across 31 minutes Thursday night, as the Bulls fell to the Pelicans 125-119.
The lack of efficiency was mitigated by White's strong auxiliary stats, with the nine assists representing White's new career-high distributing effort. Also, taking 15 shots is a promising sign for the rookie, displaying confidence and symbolizing that he is plenty capable of being able to boom even off the bench.
