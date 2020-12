White recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three reounds and a block over 32 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 win over the Rockets.

White has started Chicago's first two preseason games and seems to have the edge in the race to become the team's starting point guard. He must do a better job at taking care of the ball since he has committed several turnovers, but he has also dished out at least five dimes in both contests and has looked productive across the board.