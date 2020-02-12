White accumulated 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 loss to the Wizards.

While White's shooting wasn't especially efficient, he managed to make a strong defensive impact, tying his career high with four steals. He also passed well, racking up at least five assists with fewer than three turnovers for the fifth time in his rookie season. The all-around performance resulted in 41.5 fantasy points, which is the second-best mark of his career.