White posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 win over the Spurs.

White exited midway through Saturday's win after catching an elbow to the face and needing stitches, but he returned in the second half. His modest output can partially be attributed to the wound, and it put a brief hiatus on his three-point hot streak. White entered Saturday's contest posting 23-for-40 shooting from deep over his last five games.