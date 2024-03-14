Head coach Billy Donovan said White sustained a hip injury in the final minute of the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 132-129 overtime over the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He generated 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes prior to leaving.

White was able to limp to the locker room under his own power after Pascal Siakam landed on him while blocking a shot late in the contest, but he wasn't able to return to the contest for overtime. After the game, Donovan noted that White will undergo further testing on his hip when the team return to Chicago, so the point guard can safely be ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers. Ayo Dosunmu should see more time on the ball Thursday in White's stead, while Jevon Carter and Onuralp Bitim could absorb some of White's minutes.