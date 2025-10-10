The Bulls are hoping to have White (calf) available for their final preseason game Oct. 16 against the Timberwolves, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

White is working his way back from a calf strain that he suffered in August. He hasn't been cleared to return to practice yet, and this report means he'll miss at least four of Chicago's five exhibitions. It's a good sign if he has a chance to play prior to Opening Night, however.