White finished with 24 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 125-115 overtime win over the Raptors.

White had a big night on both ends as he paced his team in scoring and matched his career-best mark in steals while he was at it. He's been experiencing an up-and-down spell from deep as of late, and Friday's contest saw him struggle as has been the case a few times of late. He's shooting just 30.6 percent from three-point range since the All-Star break, down from 36.5 percent on the season. He was able to turn in a good scoring performance nonetheless, and will look to find his footing from deep if he's able to fight through a toe injury to take the court Sunday against the Pacers.