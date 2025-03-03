White racked up 26 points (10-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 loss to the Pacers.

Playing through a toe injury Sunday, White paced the Bulls in scoring during his second straight game reaching the 20-point marker. With Zach LaVine having been traded and Nikola Vucevic tending to a calf strain, White has seen a boost in fantasy value lately while functioning as Chicago's top scoring option. White has averaged 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes over his last five appearances.