White will be limited to 26-28 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

White was under a minutes restriction when he made his season debut Sunday, but wound up playing 30 minutes during a double-OT loss to the Jazz. Assuming Wednesday's contest wraps up after four quarters, White should finish in the 26-28 minute range. He notched 27 points and eight assists Sunday.