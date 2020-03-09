Bulls' Coby White: To start Tuesday
White stated that he's starting Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
While the lineup change has yet to be made official, it appears nearly certain that White will jump to the first unit for Tuesday's game against Cleveland. The rookie guard has shown well off the bench since the All-Star break, and he'll now slide into Tomas Satoransky's usual spot. The Bulls confirmed Monday that Satoransky will shift to the bench.
