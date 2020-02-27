Bulls' Coby White: Tweaks back, sits out practice
White (back) did not participate in practice Thursday, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
It's unclear when White may have aggravated his back, but he should be considered day-to-day in advance of Saturday's game in New York. The rookie has been on a scoring binge of late, going for 33, 33, and 35 points in his last three games, respectively.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...