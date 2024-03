White (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

As expected, White has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a third straight game due to a left hip strain, but he is making progress, per Johnson. Ayo Dosunmu should continue to thrive in White's absence, while the latter's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Houston.