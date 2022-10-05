Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said White (knee) underwent an MRI on Wednesday, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White left Tuesday's preseason game with a left knee contusion and is awaiting test results to determine the severity of the issue. The sharpshooting point guard is competing with Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso for a starting spot while Lonzo Ball (knee) rehabs from surgery, so any extended absence would be costly to White's chances of earning that role to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Bulls have three more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Heat on Oct. 19.