White registered 17 points (6-16 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Bucks.

White logged a minus-15 in the box score while contributing to Chicago's 28.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc in Game 5. The 22-year-old is on contract for next season, although could be used as a trade chip. Shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc, White averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 61 games this season.

