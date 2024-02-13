White had 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 136-126 victory over Atlanta. He only had one turnover.

White entered Monday's contest dealing with an ankle sprain, but he looked no worse for the wear while leading Chicago to a high-octane victory. He had connected on just 11 of 33 shot attempts across his last two games, so Monday's moderate efficiency and turnover-averse facilitating is an example of a quality outing for the 23-year-old.