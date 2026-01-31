White (calf) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Heat.

White has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful and will likely miss the first half of Chicago's back-to-back set in Miami. Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Jalen Smith (calf) have already been ruled out, while Nikola Vucevic (rest) is also doubtful, so the Bulls will be extremely shorthanded Saturday, especially with Tre Jones (hamstring) and Zach Collins (toe) still sidelined indefinitely.