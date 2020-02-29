Bulls' Coby White: Will be game-time decision
White (back) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt with the Knicks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
White's status will presumably hinge on how his back feels during pregame warmups. While the team will likely supply an update on his status prior to tipoff, if White's held out, Denzel Valentine and Ryan Arcidiacono would be in line for additional minutes.
