White will come off the bench Sunday against the Raptors, Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports.

The Bulls will roll out a new starting five featuring Thaddeus Young, Lauri Markkanen and Patrick Williams up front, while Zach LaVine and Tomas Satoransky will man the backcourt. White averaged 20.7 points per game over a seven-game span from Feb. 20 through Mar. 11, but he struggled mightily in Friday night's loss to Miami, finishing with just eight points on 3-of-13 shooting in 34 minutes.