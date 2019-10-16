Bulls' Coby White: Will have spot in rotation
White will have a spot in the rotation, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
While Tomas Satoransky has been named the starter and Kris Dunn is also expected to get run, White will be part of the action. White was selected with the seventh overall pick in this year's draft, and through four preseason games, he's averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 26.4 minutes. He might only get enough workload to be fantasy relevant in deeper leagues.
