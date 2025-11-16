White (calf) will play under an unspecified minutes restriction in Sunday's game against the Jazz, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

White will make his season debut after missing an extended period due to a calf strain he suffered in August. However, the 25-year-old shooting guard will be limited during his return. With White back in action, Tre Jones, Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter are candidates to see fewer minutes.