Bulls' Coby White: Will play Monday
White (hamstring) will be available for Monday's game against Toronto, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
White has been battling with hamstring tightness, but he'll be ready to go off the bench for Monday's clash. He's averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and three assists over his last five games.
