White (back) will be available for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

White carried a probable designation into the day, but his sore back won't prevent him from suiting up Monday night. The rookie enters the week on a hot streak, having scored 22, 35, 33, and 33 points over his last four games, respectively. In that span, White has hit 22-of-39 three-point attempts.

