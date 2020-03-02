Bulls' Coby White: Will play vs. Mavs
White (back) will be available for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
White carried a probable designation into the day, but his sore back won't prevent him from suiting up Monday night. The rookie enters the week on a hot streak, having scored 22, 35, 33, and 33 points over his last four games, respectively. In that span, White has hit 22-of-39 three-point attempts.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...