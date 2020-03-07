Bulls' Coby White: Will 'probably' start soon
When asked about if White will enter the starting five, coach Jim Boylen responded, "I think that day is probably coming," Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
White has really only been a reserve by title lately, as he's seen 33.3 minutes per game across the past nine. White's past seven performances, especially, have been excellent. Over this stretch, the rookie is averaging 27.7 points on 20.1 shots, plus 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steal. When exactly White will enter the starting five remains to be seen, but it may not affect his production significantly given his already substantial role.
