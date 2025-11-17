White will not play in Monday's game against the Nuggets for injury management reasons, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

White made his season debut Sunday, where he logged an impressive 27 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 14-14 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes. White will sit out the second half of the back-to-back set Monday as he continues to ease back into play. Ayo Dosunmu and Kevin Huerter will likely see sizable roles in White's absence.