White (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

White is slated to miss his first game of the season Thursday evening, but the good news is that an MRI revealed White's hip injury to be "not severe," so he shouldn't be out too long. Expect more minutes for Jevon Carter and Ayo Dosunmu with White unavailable and more playmaking opportunities for DeMar DeRozan.