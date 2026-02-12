Sexton chipped in 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 loss to Boston.

Sexton appears to be finding his stride with the Bulls after be acquired at the deadline. He's scored double digits in all three games for Chicago and is averaging 17.7 points per game during that span. Expect Sexton to continue being a steady source of scoring especially while Josh Giddey recovers from a hamstring injury.