Sexton finished Saturday's 136-120 loss to the Nuggets with 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes.

Saturday was Sexton's first appearance in a Bulls uniform, three days after being traded by the Hornets. The veteran guard put together a nice scoring line in his Chicago debut and finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Matas Buzelis (21 points). Sexton may have a harder time finding minutes off the bench once Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Tre Jones (hamstring) return from their respective injuries.