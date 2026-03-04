default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Sexton registered a team-high 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Josh Giddey (ankle) and Matas Buzelis (ankle) both left the game early, leading to more usage for Sexton. The 27-year-old guard has produced 20-plus points in back-to-back contests, and in 10 games (two starts) since joining the Bulls, Sexton is averaging 13.6 points, 2.1 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.4 steals over 24.1 minutes.

More News