Sexton (finger) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Washington.

Sexton logged 31 minutes in Sunday's 120-110 loss to Phoenix, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds, one assist and three steals. Assuming the 27-year-old can suit up, he could be more productive than usual against one of the worst defensive squads in the National Basketball Association, especially with Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Matas Buzelis (illness) already ruled out.