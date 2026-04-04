Sexton registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 136-96 loss to New York.

Sexton returned to the bench with Josh Giddey (hamstring) back in the starting lineup, but he produced another strong showing as a scoring weapon for a Bulls team that's already out of playoff contention. Sexton has scored 15-plus points in seven consecutive games and is clearly ending the season on a strong note, showing he remains a very viable option ahead of hitting the open market in the summer.